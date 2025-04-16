Rohit Sharma Opens Up About Opting Out of Sydney Test: 'There Was an Argument …'

India’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma has shed light on the internal discussions that led to his decision to drop himself from the Sydney Test during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The move, which surprised many, was not an easy one and involved a disagreement with the team management.

In an exclusive interview on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Rohit explained that his decision stemmed from a personal reflection on his poor form. With only 31 runs in five innings leading up to the Sydney Test, he felt it was in the best interest of the team to make way for a more prepared player, such as Shubman Gill, instead of continuing in the lineup.

"I had to be honest with myself," Rohit said. "I wasn’t hitting the ball well. I didn’t want to take a spot when there were others in better form, especially with the team struggling," he added.

However, Rohit’s self-assessment wasn’t without its challenges. He revealed that his decision sparked a debate with head coach Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors. "There was an argument around it," Rohit admitted, though he emphasized that he always aimed to prioritize the team’s needs over personal interests.

The decision to bring Shubman Gill back into the team for the crucial decider was seen as a step towards bolstering India’s chances in the series. "Gill is such a good player, and he missed out in the previous Test. It felt right to give him the opportunity," Rohit explained.

Rohit, who has been at the helm of India’s cricketing leadership, also reflected on his captaincy philosophy. "My leadership style is all about putting the team first," he said. "I want the players to think about the team’s success over individual scores. It’s not just about my runs or anyone else’s."