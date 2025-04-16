Lebanese President pledges cooperation with Jordan over missile cell investigation

Live
Beirut: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday to learn about the results of investigations into the recently uncovered missile manufacturing cell in Jordan, pledging Lebanon's readiness to cooperate on the matter.
According to a statement from the Lebanese Presidency, Aoun instructed Justice Minister Adel Nassar to coordinate with his Jordanian counterpart to facilitate information exchange and support the ongoing investigation, in collaboration with both countries' security and judicial agencies.
The call came a day after Jordan's General Intelligence Directorate announced that 16 individuals had been arrested for involvement in plots "aimed at undermining national security and inciting chaos and material sabotage within the Kingdom."
The suspects were allegedly involved in efforts to manufacture rockets and drones for illicit purposes, Xinhua news agency reported. Jordan Television reported that some cell members had travelled to Lebanon to establish contact with the organisation's lead figure there, with the aim of planning and receiving training for their operation.
The Directorate arrested 16 individuals involved in the plots, which had been closely monitored through intelligence efforts since 2021, the state-run Petra news agency reported.
The plots included attempts to manufacture rockets using locally sourced and illegally imported components, possession of explosives and firearms, concealment of a ready-to-use missile, and a project to manufacture drones. The schemes also involved the recruitment and training of individuals within the Kingdom and sending them abroad for further training.
The Directorate announced that all cases have been referred to the State Security Court for legal action.
In a phone call on Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told his Jordanian counterpart that "Lebanon rejects being a base or launchpad for any activity that could threaten the security of any brotherly or friendly nation."