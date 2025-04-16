Akhilesh Yadav visits Odisha, advocates for rule of social justice

Bhubaneswar: The Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday visited Odisha and held discussions with senior Congress leader Srikant Jena over a range of issues, especially the escalation of efforts towards achieving the rule of social justice in the state.

Akhilesh’s visit gave rise to speculations over new political equations in the state with the expansion and strengthening of the Samajwadi Party in Odisha.

“The time has arrived to say that to establish ‘the rule of law’, we today require the ‘Rule of social justice’. The real meaning of the establishment of the 'rule of social justice' is the true establishment of the spirit of equality as per the Constitution,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Later during interactions with the media persons here on Wednesday, Akhilesh said that the Samajwadi Party had long fought over the issue of caste census.

He also added that the Congress party initially didn’t show any support for this demand.

“Now, even the Congress party has accepted the demand for caste-based enumeration. We are committed to protecting the Constitution by standing with the oppressed and marginalised,” he asserted.

Akhilesh said that when the Constitution is weakened, democracy weakens with it.

In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP over the celebrations of B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, he said, “We see the people who damaged the Constitution most, participate in the Ambedkar Jayanti more.”

The Samajwadi President also claimed that the injustice done to the backward communities in education and employment in Odisha is beyond imagination.

“The people from the backward communities are deprived of their genuine rights in the education and employment sectors in Odisha as well. We will reach out to them, make them aware and bring them along,” said Akhilesh.

Speaking on double-engine government in Odisha, he remarked, “Even with a double engine, UP is derailing. Odisha’s engine, whether local or controlled from Delhi, remains unclear.”

Akhilesh also criticised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment on the Murshidabad violence in West Bengal.

“The BJP has been involved in every major riot in UP. We must stay away from religious provocation and rhetoric,” he urged.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also engaged in talks with leaders of several like-minded parties- CPI, CPM, NCP, and RJD- to further strengthen the INDIA alliance in Odisha.

