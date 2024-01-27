Akhilesh Yadav agreed to share 11 seats with Congress in UP, Congress's stand on this is not clear yet

New Delhi: The India Alliance has intensified its preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. All the parties involved in the alliance have started discussing which party will contest how many seats. Amidst all of this, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has stated that all has been agreed in terms of seat sharing with the Congress. The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has agreed to offer the Congress 11 seats. Akhilesh Yadav gave this information through his social media handle, X.

He wrote on 'X', "Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats... This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history."

कांग्रेस के साथ 11 मज़बूत सीटों से हमारे सौहार्दपूर्ण गठबंधन की अच्छी शुरुआत हो रही है… ये सिलसिला जीत के समीकरण के साथ और भी आगे बढ़ेगा।



‘इंडिया’ की टीम और ‘पीडीए’ की रणनीति इतिहास बदल देगी। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 27, 2024

However, it is unclear whether the Congress leadership agrees with this or demands additional seats. Meanwhile, Congress State President Ajay Rai has issued a statement saying that the negotiations will continue.



Congress state president Ajay Rai stated, "The committee formed under the leadership of Mukul Wasnik is making a decision on this tweet by Akhilesh Yadav." The discussions are taking place in a very good and favorable context, and the decision will be made very soon.





VIDEO | "Like he said, the seat-sharing talks are off to a good start," says UP Congress president Ajay Rai in response to a query on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'alliance with Congress off to a good start on 11 Lok Sabha seats in UP' remark. pic.twitter.com/QEcdVgaLFN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2024



