Live
- Acclaimed Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar passes away at 65
- BJP appoints Aravind Menon, Sudhakar Reddy as in-charges of TN
- One village volunteer killed, 4 injured in Manipur gunfight
- 'Will CRPF rule Kerala, what does he think?' Kerala CM takes swipe at Guv Khan
- Kharge writes to Mamata, seeks security for Nyay Yatra in Bengal
- Australian Open: Bopanna wins men's doubles title with Ebden, becomes oldest major winner
- Social media use may increase inflammation over time: Study
- Unlocking the Health Secrets of Desi Jaggery: A Winter Wellness Wonder
- 1st Test: India would be hoping to restrict England to less than 150, says Anil Kumble
- HAM-S core committee meeting underway, RJD offers CM's post to Manjhi
Just In
Akhilesh Yadav agreed to share 11 seats with Congress in UP, Congress's stand on this is not clear yet
The India Alliance has intensified its preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. All the parties involved in the alliance have started discussing which party will contest how many seats. Amidst all of this, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has stated that all has been agreed in terms of seat sharing with the Congress
New Delhi: The India Alliance has intensified its preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. All the parties involved in the alliance have started discussing which party will contest how many seats. Amidst all of this, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has stated that all has been agreed in terms of seat sharing with the Congress. The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has agreed to offer the Congress 11 seats. Akhilesh Yadav gave this information through his social media handle, X.
He wrote on 'X', "Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats... This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history."
However, it is unclear whether the Congress leadership agrees with this or demands additional seats. Meanwhile, Congress State President Ajay Rai has issued a statement saying that the negotiations will continue.
Congress state president Ajay Rai stated, "The committee formed under the leadership of Mukul Wasnik is making a decision on this tweet by Akhilesh Yadav." The discussions are taking place in a very good and favorable context, and the decision will be made very soon.