Akhilesh Yadav takes ‘Parle-G’ jibe at BJP govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi : Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a ‘Parle-G’ jibe at the Central government, saying it has only learnt inflation and profit from the famous biscuit company.



“In the last 10 years, this government has learnt only two things from Parle-G -- inflation and profit. Like the Parle-G biscuit packet, the DAP fertiliser bag has also been shortened. I request the government not to shorten it further,” Akhilesh Yadav said in the Lok Sabha while responding to the Budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman.



He also taunted the government by saying when the farmers went to collect DAP fertiliser bags, the government told them that it cannot issue them without nano urea.



“What has nano urea given to the farmers? How has it benefited the farmers,” the Kannauj MP asked.



The Samajwadi Party chief also said that even after the NDA presenting its 11th Budget, the common people are not happy with the government.



“There is nothing for youth, villages, unemployed, and women in this Budget. Given the inflation, only the head of the family knows how he runs the household, educates the children, and provides medicines to elderly parents. Families know this struggle,” he said.



While the government keeps on providing figures for every sector, it never says where the country stood in the Hunger Index in the last 10 years, Akhilesh Yadav said.



"They also don’t talk about trade deficits. In the last 10 years, we have seen nothing concrete happening on the trade deficit front as well,” he said.



Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that the highest number of MPs come from Uttar Pradesh, yet the BJP government has not given any new projects to the state.



“They have given two new AIIMS to UP but are they providing the medical treatment in these two AIIMS? The land for both AIIMS Gorakhpur and AIIMS Raebareli was given by the Samajwadi Party. What has the BJP government done for the state in the last 10 years,” he asked.



He also said the BJP government says there will be employment generation because of privatisation but nothing has happened on this front either.



Stating that the Nodia Industrial Policy and the Electronic Policy were also formulated by the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav said, "What have you done? You can’t manufacture things in the air. You need land which was given by us. If you claim to make things in the air, I can only thank you,” the MP said.



On the Budget announcements made for Bihar, he said, “Giving package to Bihar is good. But they could have also spared funds for connecting the Purvanchal Expressway. If they could only connect 25 per cent of it, the BJP government could have claimed that they have joined it with Delhi,” he said.



He also claimed that in the last Budget, the government claimed that Rs 1 lakh crore will be spent for agriculture infrastructure but not a single ‘mandi’ has come up in Uttar Pradesh.



“What has the government given to the farmers in the Budget? Why didn't the government give the legal MSP guarantee to the farmers? When will the government give MSP for horticulture crops?” he asked.