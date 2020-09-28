All 3 agri Bills get President Ram Nath Kovind nod

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the three contentious agricultural Bills that were passed in the Parliament amid protests by opposition parties. The President signed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, into law on September 24 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill on September 26. The Law Ministry has notified all the three Bills which are now laws. Many opposition parties including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which was then part of the ruling alliance, urged the President not to sign the bills after they were passed by the Parliament.

