All eyes on BJP's Natl Meet in Hyd

New Delhi: The National Executive of the BJP this time assumes great importance as the main focus would be on Telangana and how to win power in the state.

It certainly is going to be a great gala affair where top leaders like the PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and others will set the agenda to popularise the reach of the party in the state of Telangana. The top leadership is burning midnight oil to prepare the basic frame work for the executive meeting. True to its style of functioning, it has decided not to let anyone have a whiff of what exactly the agenda would be. But efforts to hold the national executive are on in full swing. Speaking to the Hans India, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said, "The meeting at Novotel Hotel will be a gala affair." While grand welcome awaits Modi, Nadda will lead the conference. Union Ministers, 17 Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, heads of various wings of the party and leaders from various states would be participating in what is supposed to be a brain storming session to ensure that it was back in drivers seat in the next hustings at the Centre and gets power in Telangana. In all about 340 prominent leaders will be at Hyderabad for the National Executive meeting Tarun said.

The decision to hold the national executive in Hyderabad was taken in May said the Central BJP coordinator Balraj Nune.

He said it's going to be a great occasion to take forward the party's ongoing efforts of outreach activities for the Southern regions. As of now we have 3 MLAs, 1 Rajya Sabha and 4 Lok Sabha members. This would be a moment for all the BJP workers to meet and discuss the party's future road map," Balraj added. When asked who could be the CM candidate if BJP comes to power in Telangana, Tarun said the policy of BJP is not to announce its candidate in advance. We know there are many speculations in media and social media. He said all that we can say now is that the countdown for TRS has begun as "It has failed to live up to people's expectations and aspirations. Just 528 days are left for people of Telangana to say goodbye to the incompetent government of KCR," he said.

The Praja Sangram Yatra of Bandi Sanjay will be visiting 200 villages across the state. The Yatra kicked off on April 14 and will continue for the next 40 days.