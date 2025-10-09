All India Railway Hindi Rajbhasha Competitions Conclude Successfully at MCF, Raebareli

With the objective of encouraging railway employees to work more extensively in the Official Language Hindi, a three-day All India Railway Hindi Rajbhasha Competition was organized from 07 October to 09 October 2025 at the Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. The event was held under the aegis of the Railway Board and in collaboration with the Rajbhasha Department of MCF.

The valedictory and award distribution ceremony, along with a colorful cultural programme, was held on 09 October 2025 in the gracious presence of Mr. Prashant Kumar Mishra, General Manager, MCF; Mrs. Bharti Mishra, President, MCF Women’s Welfare Organization; Ms. B. Saguna, Director (Rajbhasha), Railway Board; Mr. Satvinder Singh, Deputy Director (Rajbhasha); Ms. Anju Gera, Assistant Director (Rajbhasha); and Mr. Ramesh Chandra, Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner & Chief Rajbhasha Officer, MCF.

Over the course of three days, three competitions were held — Essay Writing, Noting & Drafting, and wak pratiyogita.

The results were as follows:

• All India Railway Hindi Essay Writing Competition:

1st-Manali Dev Sharma, JE/Signal (Northeast Frontier Railway, Maligaon)

2nd-Sanjay Thakur, Office Superintendent (East Central Railway, Hajipur)

3rd-Swati Mishra, Assistant Loco Pilot (North Central Railway, Kanpur)

• Noting & Drafting Competition:

1st-SarbenduHaldar, Chief Law Assistant (Northeast Frontier Railway, Katihar)

2nd-Gauri Shankar Singh, SSE/Electrical (Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi)

3rd-Vinay Kumar Jha, Commercial Inspector (North Western Railway, Bikaner)

• Elocution Competition:

1st-Ankit Kumar Upadhyay, CMA (Northern Railway, Lucknow)

2nd-Dhanvinder Kaur, Senior Engineer/IT (Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala)

3rd-R. Mangaiyarkarasi, Office Superintendent (Integral Coach Factory, Chennai)

In his address, General Manager Mr. Prashant Kumar Mishra said that “Railways and the Hindi language have both played a vital role in uniting the nation. Many railway employees have made remarkable contributions in promoting the use of Hindi.” He also expressed his gratitude to the Railway Board for selecting MCF, Raebareli as the host for this prestigious national event.

Director (Rajbhasha) Ms. B. Saguna, in her remarks, congratulated MCF for successfully organizing the competition, appreciating the efficient conduct and excellent arrangements. She expressed hope that MCF would continue to host such national-level Railway Rajbhasha events in the future as well.

The programme also featured cultural performances by children from MCF’s Cultural Association and Scout & Guide Unit, including group and solo dances. Participants from various railways also showcased their creative talents through captivating performances and literary presentations.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Ashtanand Pathak, Deputy Chief Rajbhasha Officer, MCF.

The event was attended by Mrs. Bharti Mishra and members of the MCF Women’s Welfare Organization; Mr. Ramesh Chand, Chief Rajbhasha Officer & IG-cum-PCSC; Mr. VivekKhare, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer; Mr. Batti Lal Meena, Principal Financial Advisor; Mr. Manoj Kumar Jindal, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer; Dr.Abha Jain, Principal Chief Medical Officer; Mr. AkmalWadud, Senior Deputy General Manager; Mr. Ashtanand Pathak, Deputy Chief Rajbhasha Officer; Mr. Rakesh Ranjan, Rajbhasha Officer; along with officers, staff members, and representatives of various railway organizations.

(R. N. Tiwari)

Chief Public Relations Officer

Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli