All NDA partners resolved to Support Modi. Bargaining for ministerial berths begins in NDA

All NDA partners resolved to Support Modi. Bargaining for ministerial berths begins in NDA
The NDA meeting consisting of 21 leaders of NDA including TDPs N Chandarababu Naidu Pawan Kalyan of Janasena, Nitish Kumar of JD(U) Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The NDA meeting consisting of 21 leaders of NDA including TDPs N Chandarababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan of Janasena, Nitish Kumar of JD(U) Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and others passed unanimous resolution election Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader and said that the government should be formed immediately for two reasons, one to prevent political maneuvering and conspiracies and to continue welfare schemes.

But it was finally decided that they will call on President on June 7. On the other hand the partners are also learnt to have given their wish list to he BJP leadership All had expressed their support to Modi. It is learnt that AP has offered two ministerial berths in AP cabinet. Later Naidu met Piyush Goyal before leaving Delhi for Hyderabad.

