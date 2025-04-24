All parties must come together to take strong, united steps against terrorism: Waris Pathan

Mumbai: In wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan, condemning the attack in the strongest terms, called for a united national front against terrorism, urging all political parties to set aside their differences and take decisive action to combat the growing threat of terrorism.

Talking to IANS, Waris Pathan said: "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. No words are enough to express the horror of what happened. Innocent tourists, families enjoying a peaceful trip, were targeted simply based on their names and religions. This is an act of sheer brutality. These ruthless terrorists who took the lives of 26 innocent people must be punished in a way that shakes even their masters."

He emphasised that the time for symbolic gestures has passed.

"This is not the moment for lip service. India demands justice. The government must act. If intelligence reports suggest Pakistan's involvement, then we must respond firmly. There can be no forgiveness for such a heinous act," he asserted.

Pathan also raised questions about the security arrangements in Pahalgam.

"Over 2,000 tourists were present in the area. Where was the military? Where were the check posts? A woman said her brother was alive for over an hour after being shot - if help had come in time, he might have survived. This points to a serious lapse in both intelligence and emergency response. Accountability must be fixed,” he said, urging the media to press the government for answers.

Highlighting recent changes in troop deployment, Pathan said: "I was listening to an interview with a retired Colonel who said that 1.5 lakh troops have been reduced from there. How can such a thing happen when we know Kashmir remains a terror target?"

Importantly, he cautioned against politicising religion in the aftermath of the attack.

"This is not the time for communal politics. Reports indicate that some of those who helped rescue victims were Muslims. One such man, Syed Adil Hussain who lost his life trying to save others. Terrorism does not see religion, and our response should not either. All political parties must come together to take strong, united steps against terrorism," he stressed.

On India’s diplomatic steps following the attack - suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reduction in diplomatic staff, Pathan said: "These are important moves, but we need to go further. We must completely sever ties with those responsible. If a neighbouring country keeps sending terrorists across the border, why should we maintain any relations with them? Let us unite and destroy terrorism from its roots."

He also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India will pursue terrorists "to the ends of the Earth". While Pathan acknowledged the urgency shown by the Prime Minister, who cut short his Saudi Arabia trip to return to India, he also called for more direct communication with the Indian public.

"When I saw PM Modi returning and holding an emergency meeting, I thought action would follow immediately. His anger was visible. But then he made a statement from Bihar - people are wondering if this was linked to the upcoming elections. I believe it would have had more impact if he had addressed the nation directly. Still, his commitment must now translate into real action," he said.

Pathan further reiterated the need for national unity.

"This is a matter of national security. Every Indian is affected. All Indians and political parties must unite. The time for words is over. This is the time for action. We must act now, decisively and together, to ensure such attacks never happen again," he maintained.