All previous fake FIRs will be scrapped: Kejriwal

New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the ruling Congress over the issue of 'parcha raj' (fake FIRs) in the state.

The AAP chief claimed that traders and other people in the state are being intimidated with false cases. "There is parcha raj in Punjab. Fake FIRs are being filed. The situation is such that people don't reveal for whom they voted… fearing they will face an FIR."

"All previous fake FIRs will be scrapped and an element of fear will be removed from the minds of people," Kejriwal said. Stressing on the 'perilous' situation of traders, he further said, "Traders are extremely afraid. There are a lot of fake FIRs registered against them. They are also being extorted and being threatened with raids if they don't pay."

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has courted controversy during a poll rally by asking people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

The word "bhaiyas" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive.

In a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday. "Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state," the incumbent chief minister of Punjab said. His remark was met with criticism by the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed his Punjab counterpart's comments "very shameful".