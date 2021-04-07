Allahabad HC asks Yogi to consider night curfew in Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider a night curfew situation as the state witnesses a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The court also asked the government to consider vaccination for all.

The court directed the state government to ensure Covid protocols are followed in nomination and campaigning in the ongoing Panchayat elections.

The directive has been given by a bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddharth Verma.

The court has ordered the police and district administration to make sure people wear masks.

The court directed that all citizens should be vaccinated and that officials should visit from house to house to vaccinate people.

The court has also asked the state government to consider crowd control in late evening celebrations as well as imposing a night curfew.

All schools in Uttar Pradesh, from Classes 1 to 8, have been closed till April 11.

Examinations will be conducted with Covid-19 protocol.