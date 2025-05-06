Allahabad HC dismisses PIL against Rahul's dual citizenship

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, holds dual citizenship of India and the United Kingdom.

The PIL was filed by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir from Karnataka, claiming that Rahul Gandhi was a citizen of Britain as well as India, making him ineligible to contest elections under Article 84 (A) of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the Lucknow Bench directed the Central government to submit details of the action taken so far on the case, after which the case was dismissed.

Earlier, the court, in its last hearing, expressed dissatisfaction with the status report by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to directly address whether Gandhi is an Indian citizen.

The bench had then granted 10 days for the government to submit a revised report, explicitly answering the question of Gandhi's citizenship status following a petition filed alleging that the Congress MP has dual citizenship.