Live
- Posing as innocent even after court verdict is height of hypocrisy; K’taka BJP chief to CM
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
- Leadership, communication skills twice more in demand than AI/ML: Report
Just In
Allahabad High Court Laments 'Kalyug' In Elderly Couple's Alimony Case
- The Allahabad High Court expressed concern over an alimony dispute between an 80-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife, citing it as a sign of 'Kalyug' - the Hindu age of conflict.
- The wife subsequently sought monthly alimony of Rs 15,000 from Gupta's Rs 35,000 pension.
In a recent alimony case involving an elderly couple, the Allahabad High Court made a striking observation, suggesting that such legal disputes indicate the arrival of 'Kalyug' - the Hindu era of strife and moral decay.
The case centers on Munesh Kumar Gupta, 80, a retired health supervisor, and his 76-year-old wife. Their property disagreement, ongoing since 2018, escalated to police involvement and separate living arrangements. The wife subsequently sought monthly alimony of Rs 15,000 from Gupta's Rs 35,000 pension.
A family court initially ordered Gupta to pay Rs 5,000 in alimony, a decision he contested in the High Court. During the February 20 hearing, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery expressed dismay, stating, "It seems that Kaliyug has arrived. Such legal battles are a matter of concern."
The court issued a notice to the wife and expressed hope for a resolution between the couple before the next hearing. This case highlights growing concerns about family disputes among the elderly in India, reflecting changing social dynamics and values.