  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Allahabad High Court Laments 'Kalyug' In Elderly Couple's Alimony Case

Allahabad High Court
x

Allahabad High Court

Highlights

  • The Allahabad High Court expressed concern over an alimony dispute between an 80-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife, citing it as a sign of 'Kalyug' - the Hindu age of conflict.
  • The wife subsequently sought monthly alimony of Rs 15,000 from Gupta's Rs 35,000 pension.

In a recent alimony case involving an elderly couple, the Allahabad High Court made a striking observation, suggesting that such legal disputes indicate the arrival of 'Kalyug' - the Hindu era of strife and moral decay.

The case centers on Munesh Kumar Gupta, 80, a retired health supervisor, and his 76-year-old wife. Their property disagreement, ongoing since 2018, escalated to police involvement and separate living arrangements. The wife subsequently sought monthly alimony of Rs 15,000 from Gupta's Rs 35,000 pension.

A family court initially ordered Gupta to pay Rs 5,000 in alimony, a decision he contested in the High Court. During the February 20 hearing, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery expressed dismay, stating, "It seems that Kaliyug has arrived. Such legal battles are a matter of concern."

The court issued a notice to the wife and expressed hope for a resolution between the couple before the next hearing. This case highlights growing concerns about family disputes among the elderly in India, reflecting changing social dynamics and values.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick