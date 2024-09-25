Allahabad High Court Laments 'Kalyug' In Elderly Couple's Alimony Case

In a recent alimony case involving an elderly couple, the Allahabad High Court made a striking observation, suggesting that such legal disputes indicate the arrival of 'Kalyug' - the Hindu era of strife and moral decay.

The case centers on Munesh Kumar Gupta, 80, a retired health supervisor, and his 76-year-old wife. Their property disagreement, ongoing since 2018, escalated to police involvement and separate living arrangements. The wife subsequently sought monthly alimony of Rs 15,000 from Gupta's Rs 35,000 pension.

A family court initially ordered Gupta to pay Rs 5,000 in alimony, a decision he contested in the High Court. During the February 20 hearing, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery expressed dismay, stating, "It seems that Kaliyug has arrived. Such legal battles are a matter of concern."

The court issued a notice to the wife and expressed hope for a resolution between the couple before the next hearing. This case highlights growing concerns about family disputes among the elderly in India, reflecting changing social dynamics and values.