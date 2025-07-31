Live
- Four arrested; booty worth Rs 20.4 lakh recovered
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rain
Highlights
Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to heavy rain in Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior official said. The yatra will remain suspended from Jammu on Thursday due to the inclement weather.
“Due to heavy rain in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on Thursday,” the officials said.
