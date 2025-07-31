  • Menu
Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rain

Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rain
Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to heavy rain in Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior official said....

Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to heavy rain in Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior official said. The yatra will remain suspended from Jammu on Thursday due to the inclement weather.

“Due to heavy rain in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on Thursday,” the officials said.

sidekick