Amit Shah attacks Congress over Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at PM

Navalgund (KTK): Training guns on the Congress over its president M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the party and its leaders have lost their mind.

Noting that Modi is welcomed across the world with a lot of respect, he said the Congress cannot instigate people with such statements, because the support for the Prime Minister will increase, as much as they abuse him. "Congress is lacking on issues, in the last nine years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased India's pride in the world, he has worked to make India prosperous, he has made India's infrastructure strong, he has made India's borders safe. Wherever Modi ji goes across the world people there welcome him with 'Modi-Modi' slogans," Shah said.

Addressing a public meeting here in Dharwad district, he said, "Congress President Kharge says our leader Modi, whom the whole world respects and welcomes, is like a venomous snake." "I want to ask you, can you make the Congress party, which has compared Modi to a venomous snake, victorious in the election? "

"The same Congress gives the slogan 'Modi teri kabar khudegi', Sonia Gandhi says 'Maut Ka Saudagar', Priyanka Gandhi says 'neechi jati ke log' (people of low caste), and he (Kharge) says 'Vishela Samp' (venomous snake), Congress people, you have lost your mind. How much ever you abuse Modi, lotus will bloom," Shah said.

By abusing Modi, Congress cannot instigate people of Karnataka, he further said adding that, "If you abuse Modi, support for him will increase."

Addressing a campaign rally in poll-bound Karnataka, which votes on May 10, Kharge on Thursday likened Modi to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, he later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the Prime Minister but at the ruling BJP.