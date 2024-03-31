Amit Shah chairs meeting of Lok Sabha core committees in Jaipur, holds roadshow in Sikar

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the BJP's election campaign in Rajasthan with a huge roadshow in Sikar attended by crowds of cheering people shouting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and showering flower petals on him.

He was accompanied by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, who also raised slogans, and MP Sumedhanand Saraswati.

Amit Shah landed at Jaipur airport in the afternoon and was welcomed by the Chief Minister.

He then left for a private hotel where he chaired a joint meeting of 8 Lok Sabha core committees. Chief Minister Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Ministers Kirori Lal Meena, and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, senior leader Rajendra Rathore, core committee officials, cluster in-charges, party MLAs, and leaders were present in the meeting.

Party workers said that the meeting of the Lok Sabha Cluster Management and Cluster Core Committee brainstormed on election management and strategy.

Amit Shah questioned the committee members on the distribution of work and the upcoming strategy to achieve a hat-trick on all the 25 seats of the state and also took suggestions from them.

He said that the participation of all leaders will have to be decided to implement the slogan of crossing the 400-seat target for NDA and the 370-seat target for the BJP itself.

The top leader said that this time, a target has been set to win the Lok Sabha elections with a higher margin of 15 per cent.

For this, booth management will have to be strengthened and participation of every worker from Shakti Kendra in-charge and Panna Pramukh will have to be ensured in the elections. Guidelines were also given to the workers and leaders to strengthen the party by cooperating among themselves and working as a team.

After holding the meeting of Lok Sabha core committees, Amit Shah left for Sikar.

He was due to return to Jaipur later on Sunday and hold meetings of various social organisations.

The top BJP leader will also chair the State Core Committee meeting in Jaipur on Sunday night to decide the election strategy of the state. He is also likely to give a strong message to all the prominent leaders to fight the elections with unity and end factionalism.

The state core committee includes the CM, both the Deputy Chief Ministers, state President C.P. Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje and other senior leaders of the state.

On Monday, Amit Shah will be in former CM Ashok Gehlot's home town Jodhpur where he will take a series of meetings of leaders from Jodhpur, Pali, Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, among others. He is slated to depart for Delhi from Jodhpur in the afternoon.