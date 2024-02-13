Live
Amit Shah cuts short Gujarat visit: CM Patel fulfills engagements
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah curtailed his visit to Gujarat on Tuesday, making an urgent departure for the national Capital, New Delhi.
Shah, who had been in his Gandhinagar Constituency since February 12 for a series of engagements, left Gujarat on the second day of his visit.
He was scheduled to attend various events, including the much-anticipated inauguration of a new air-conditioned community hall in Shela, Ahmedabad, a project undertaken by the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).
With Shah's sudden exit, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the planned functions in his stead.
Among the key events led by Patel was the inauguration of the warehouse and premises of the Sanand Taluka Kray-Vikray Sangh.
Furthermore, Patel had a busy schedule in Sanand, where he inaugurated the newly redeveloped Banganga Lake in Modasar Village and the enhanced Jholapur Lake in Jholapur Village, showcasing the state's commitment to beautification and development projects.
The Chief Minister's agenda also included launching various AUDA projects in Sanand, stepping in to ensure the continuity of government functions and project inaugurations in the absence of the Union Minister.