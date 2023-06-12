Amit Shah dubs Cong, DMK as ‘2G, 3G, 4G’ parties

Vellore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress and DMK over dynasty politics and alleged corruption, calling them “2G, 3G, 4G” parties and said the time has come in Tamil Nadu to throw away these and give the power to a “son of the soil”.

Responding to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s demand that Shah list out Centre’s special schemes for Tamil Nadu in the past nine years, the senior BJP leader detailed the various initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led Union government for the state in sectors including aviation, railways and roads.

Addressing a public meeting here to highlight the nine years of the BJP-led NDA government’s achievements, he also lashed out at the two opposition parties at the Centre for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “uniting Kashmir” with India with a stroke of the pen. “Congress and DMK are 2G, 3G, 4G parties. I am not talking about the 2G (spectrum allocation scam). 2G means two generations, 3G means three generations and 4G means four generations,” he said. “The Maran family (of the DMK) is doing corruption for two generations. The Karunanidhi family is doing corruption for three generations. The Gandhi family is 4G. Rahul Gandhi is fourth generation and for four generations they are enjoying power,” Shah said attacking the two parties. He said the time has come to “throw out 2G, 3G, 4G and give the power in Tamil Nadu to a son of the soil.” Asking the crowd if Article 370 should have been removed or not and “if Kashmir is ours or not,” he said both Congress and DMK opposed the abrogation of the Article which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

“Both these parties — Congress and DMK — were against its abrogation. With one stroke of the pen on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended Article 370 and united Kashmir with India,” Shah added.

He charged the DMK and Congress of indulging in corruption running to several thousands of crores of rupees during its 10-year period from 2004 to 2014 and said there were no such allegations against the nine-year-old NDA government.