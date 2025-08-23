  • Menu
Amit Shah dubs oppn V-P pick as pro-Naxal

Kochi: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress-led alliance's Vice-President candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy of "supporting" Naxalism, saying if he had not delivered the Salwa Judum judgement, extremist Left movement in the country would have ended before 2020. He was speaking after inaugurating the Manorama News conclave here on Friday.

