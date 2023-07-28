Live
- Allow ‘ladies first’ while boarding buses: OSCW
- Manipur unrest: 'Around 700 people of Meitei community left Mizoram out of fear'
- Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 crore, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 crore
- PM Modi's only mission is to make India a developed country: BJP
- Amit Shah flags-off Annamalai’s 'Padayatra' in Tamil Nadu
- Opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur relief camps on July 29 and 30
- Kejriwal holds high level review meeting on dengue, advises to take precautions
- Brand Bengaluru has branded corruption
- Tensions Escalate in CLP Meeting Over Dissenting MLAs' Concerns Congress Leaders Deny Concerns
- Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan Join Hands to bring ‘Kaantha’ to life
Highlights
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday flagged-off six month long ‘Padayatra’ of the BJP Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai at the temple town Rameswaram.
Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday flagged-off six month long ‘Padayatra’ of the BJP Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai at the temple town Rameswaram.
Shah said that he bowed to the people of Tamil Nadu for the massive turnout at the launch of the ‘Padayatra’ title ‘En Mann, En Makkal’.
A massive crowd turned out at the inaugural function at Rameswaram, the temple town of Tamil Nadu.
BJP State President will cover all 234 assembly constituencies and the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the run upto the 2024 general elections.
Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu Pon Radhakrishnan said that the Yatra will reverberate not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Kerala.
