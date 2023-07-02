Amit Shah inaugurates river cruise restaurant in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has added yet another feather to its tourism promotion by launching a river cruise floating restaurant at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The cruise restaurant was virtually inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

The Union Minister expressed his desire to share a meal with his family on this 162 passenger river cruise restaurant offering captivating one and half hour journey accompanied by a delectable meal. Shah said during his next visit to Ahmedabad he would plan a dinner in the cruise.

The river cruise restaurant is a joint venture of Akshar Travels, the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation (SRDC).

Ensuring the safety of passengers, it is equipped with essential facilities such as a sprinkler system to combat fire, lifeboats, life jackets, and other safety measures.

The river cruise restaurant has added another attraction to the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront, providing locals and tourists alike with a unique and memorable dining experience on the serene waters of the Sabarmati River.