Amit Shah might call on Sourav Ganguly on Friday

Kolkata: Though nothing has been finalised yet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah might meet BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday evening before leaving for Delhi after completing his two-day visit to West Bengal.

"The Home Minister is scheduled to attend a cultural programme at the Victoria Memorial on Friday evening. From there he might go to Ganguly's residence in Behala and is likely to have dinner there. He might be accompanied by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta and the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari," a top state BJP leader told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Ganguly's wife, Dona Ganguly, an acclaimed Odissi dancer, is scheduled to perform at Victoria Memorial on Friday.

The BJP leader also said that during all his visits to the state, Shah goes to the residence of a couple of acclaimed persons from the state.

Shah's son Jay Shah is the current Secretary of BCCI.

Before the 2021 Assembly elections, there were rumours that Ganguly might join the BJP.

"When Shah was in Kolkata before the 2021 Assembly elections, he had expressed his desire to meet Ganguly. However, that did not happen as Ganguly was hospitalised then," the BJP leader said.