Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi visit to K'taka: Addressing internal party issues top priority

As the Karnataka Assembly elections near, top leaders of the national parties have started making a beeline to the state. On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are set to address the challenges their concerned parties are facing.

Opposition Congress is facing internal strife whereas the ruling BJP is encountering the wrath of its own party workers and Hindu activists. Realising that the challenges are grave and can prove disastrous for the respective political parties in the upcoming state elections scheduled less than eight months away, the party top leadership is trying to pacify and devise strategies.

Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Tuesday night and held a meeting to address the internal strife between warring factions of Siddaramaiah and state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar. According to party sources Rahul Gandhi has clearly asked the leaders to go for elections under a collective leadership.

Sources also said that Rahul Gandhi has given clear instructions to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar not to indulge in competition which can benefit the BJP. Rahul Gandhi is also meeting Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in Chitradurga.

Later, Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering at a function to celebrate Siddaramaiah's 75th birth anniversary. The party is looking forward to getting momentum with the massive convention in the state.

Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru Wednesday late night. Though his itinerary does not include any political meetings, sources said that Amit Shah will take up the ground report and question the state leadership on the wrath of party workers and Hindu activists against the BJP.

The ruling BJP is facing the heat from the BJP workers following the murder of Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district. The party workers had also laid siege at the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra causing severe embarrassment to the state leadership.

Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and stay at Taj West Hotel. He will participate in 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' conference between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on Thursday. He will return to New Delhi at 2.35 p.m.

However, party sources said that he will discuss the present situation in the state after serial murders in Dakshina Kannada district and wrath of Hindu activists. He is likely to strategise for dealing with the situation and send a strong message to the party workers.