Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to review Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday during which he will chair a high-level security review meeting to take stock of the security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra that begins on July 1, according to official sources.

While the meeting will take place on Friday, the Union Home Minister is slated to have a darshan of the cave shrine the next day.

Also on Saturday, he will visit the Baltal base camp to review preparations made for stay and safety of the pilgrims.

"During his visit to the union territory, the Home Minister will also meet delegations of political parties and the civil society," the sources said.

The delegations will include representatives of the Gujjar, Bakarwalsand the Pahari communities, they added.

Security forces have been put on high alert for the VVIP visit.