Amritpal Singh Was Spotted In Delhi Without A Turban And In A Mask

According to authorities, Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, has been spotted on a Delhi street in recent Surveillance footage. The Khalistani leader wears a mask and his hair hangs loosely without a turban, suggesting that he sports a different appearance.



The surveillance video dates to March 21, three days after Amritpal Singh and his Waris Punjab De organisation became the target of a severe crackdown by the Punjab Police. The Indian government has already requested that the Nepali authorities prevent Amritpal Singh from leaving the country while he is still missing.

Another CCTV footage of #AmritpalSingh moving with his hairs open emerges. The video is dated March 21 and said to be of the national capital



Source: Police pic.twitter.com/Hu5W0wBkil — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 28, 2023

Notwithstanding the fact that Amritpal Singh has not yet been caught, the Punjab administration informed the high court on Tuesday that they are close to apprehending him. The administration stated that discussions with additional agencies are ongoing for the operation.



Amritpal Singh is thought to have travelled to Haryana and Delhi since he fled Punjab after the police began a dramatic pursuit on March 18. Additionally, it can be assumed that the intelligence believes he is currently in Nepal given that the government has contacted the Nepali government.