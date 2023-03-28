Amritpal Singh Was Spotted In Delhi Without A Turban And In A Mask
According to authorities, Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, has been spotted on a Delhi street in recent Surveillance footage. The Khalistani leader wears a mask and his hair hangs loosely without a turban, suggesting that he sports a different appearance.
The surveillance video dates to March 21, three days after Amritpal Singh and his Waris Punjab De organisation became the target of a severe crackdown by the Punjab Police. The Indian government has already requested that the Nepali authorities prevent Amritpal Singh from leaving the country while he is still missing.
Notwithstanding the fact that Amritpal Singh has not yet been caught, the Punjab administration informed the high court on Tuesday that they are close to apprehending him. The administration stated that discussions with additional agencies are ongoing for the operation.