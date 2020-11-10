AMU V-C volunteers for Covaxin trial

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday led by example by registering as a volunteer for the Covaxin trial to develop a vaccine against novel coronavirus at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH).

He is among the first persons to volunteer for the decisive Phase-III trials of the vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech.

To motivate and inspire other people to come forward, Mansoor volunteered himself and said that Covaxin Phase-III trials are aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine study led in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech.

Seeking active participation from all age groups and socio-economic strata to participate in the clinical trials, Mansoor said, "By volunteering for a trial or study, one gets a chance to participate in the groundbreaking research and contribute to develop better cure and treatment options."

JNMCH Principal Shahid Ali Siddiqui informed that an ethical committee comprising doctors, social workers and lawyers has already been constituted to manage the clinical trials and the required staff for conducting the vaccine trial has been recruited as well as the registration of volunteers been started from Tuesday.

The Principal Investigator, Mohammad Shameem, said that the Phase-I and Phase-II trials have shown fruitful results.

Volunteers who will undergo the trial will receive travel expenses and other benefits as per the ICMR guidelines.