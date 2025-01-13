Live
Just In
'Anarchy': BJP on AAP govt not tabling CAG report in House
Calling it another anarchist act, the BJP on Monday trained its guns on the AAP government in Delhi for its failure to table the CAG report on liquor policy in the Assembly.
The BJP also pointed to the Delhi High Court’s observation, calling the reluctance of the AAP government to table the CAG report as “unfortunate”.
BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at the so-called "honest" government claiming that it had told the HC that it does not consider it necessary to table the CAG report in Assembly.
“Their anarchist character is now pervading in the constitutional institution and constitutional procedures which are very much required for the proper functioning of the government,” said Trivedi.
The AAP-da (disaster) government does not want the assessment of its financial performance to be made public, creating a constitutional crisis, he said.
Demanding answers from “super CM” Arvind Kejriwal, Trivedi said why have so many CAG reports not been tabled in the Assembly. “Why have they claimed that tabling the CAG reports is of no use?” he asked.
Trivedi said the Delhi government’s reluctance to table the CAG report proves that there are dark secrets that they are trying to hide.
He also hit out at Kejriwal for not keeping his word repeatedly and said, “If there is a perception among people that there is a crisis of credibility in politics today, then Kejriwal is the embodiment of this crisis of credibility.
Calling Chief Minister Atishi’s attempt to crowd fund her election campaign a facade, he said, “Just as Atishi herself is a mask or temporary CM, her crowd funding gimmick is also a mask to divert attention, but Delhi voters can see through this.”
Asked about the AAP leaders’ claim that LG V.K. Saxena was not stating the truth about removal of slum clusters from Shakur Basti, Trivedi said, “The kind of language that the AAP uses for people on constitutional post speaks volumes about it.”
He said the AAP is the only party which lies blatantly and defends its wrongdoings shamelessly.
Trivedi said that the AAP government cannot escape thorny questions on the education scam, liquor scam, mohalla clinic scam and Sheesh Mahal - the musuem of corruption.