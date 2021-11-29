Andhra Pradesh: Ten injured as the RTC bus falls into a valley at Ahobilam in Kurnool

An RTC bus fell into a valley in Kurnool district leaving several passengers were seriously injured in the crash. Going into the details, a RTC bus belonging to Allagadda depot fell into a valley on the upper Ahobilam road in the Nallamala forest area. Ten passengers were injured in the incident. Police said the condition of four of them was critical.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Four of them appear to be in critical condition. The RTC bus, which was traveling from Allagadda to Ahobilam field, overturned on its way back and fell into the valley. The injured were taken out and rushed to the local government hospital by two ambulances.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are investigating the cause of the accident.