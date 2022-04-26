Angul: Wild tusker kills villager

Angul: A wild tusker on Saturday night killed one Bachan Behera (62) of Hilui village under Colliery police station. A lone tusker for some days has been wandering between Santhapada and Kaniha belt through the Talcher coalfield area and created havoc.

According to Ranger Talcher Sakanti Dei the tusker at about 11pm night entered the village located in the coal mine area.

On seeing the elephant, people ran helter-skelter, saving their lives. Behera also started running; the elephant chased him and he fell down. The tusker trampled him, injuring seriously.

The ranger said after the incident villagers and forest staff shifted injured Behera to Talcher sub-divisional hospital at Mandapal. Doctor treated him. After some time declared him dead. The villagers demanded compensation and chasing out of the elephant. The ranger said after killing one man the tusker shifted to nearby Pathuria reserve forest.

"For some days a tusker is wandering between Kaniha and Santhapada villages and is creating havoc.

Despite all our efforts it is not leaving to the Kaniha jungle. Our team has been tracking him; we will make efforts to chase the animal out of the coal belt area", said the ranger.