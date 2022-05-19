Anil Baijal quits as Delhi Lt Governor
The Centre's representative to the capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind citing "personal reasons", sources said on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The Centre's representative to the capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind citing "personal reasons", sources said on Wednesday.
A retired civil servant, Baijal had taken over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.
He has completed his five-year tenure and an appointment of his successor has been due. The role of the Lieutenant Governor had been at the heart of an all-out power tussle between Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP, which rules at the centre, for years until a landmark Supreme Court judgement in 2018 that spelled out their powers more clearly.