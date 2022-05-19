Anil Baijal quits as Delhi Lt Governor

New Delhi: The Centre's representative to the capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind citing "personal reasons", sources said on Wednesday.

A retired civil servant, Baijal had taken over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

He has completed his five-year tenure and an appointment of his successor has been due. The role of the Lieutenant Governor had been at the heart of an all-out power tussle between Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP, which rules at the centre, for years until a landmark Supreme Court judgement in 2018 that spelled out their powers more clearly.