Animal Husbandry Department has formed 8 teams for health checkup of animals in flood affected areas- Gopal Rai

New Delhi: After the flood waters receded in Delhi today, Development Minister Gopal Rai gave directions for the health checkup of animals in flood-affected areas. The Animal Husbandry Department has formed eight teams to conduct medical health checks of animals in flood-affected areas. Furthermore, the agency has been directed to rescue animals and give them appropriate medications and immunisations. Two mobile vans have been assigned on a rotating basis to animal rehabilitation programmes. In addition, orders have been issued to ensure that there is always sufficient animal feed at the relief camps.

Rai stated, "There has been no rainfall in Delhi for the past few days, and the water level of the Yamuna is gradually decreasing." People and their animals are still living in the relief camp, but there is an increased danger of disease outbreaks due to stagnant water. Mosquitoes thrive in stagnant water. The spread of infectious illnesses among animals has also increased. As a result, the Animal Husbandry Department was asked today to relocate the animals trapped in all flood-affected areas, arrange for medicines and vaccines in the camps.

He further said, “It is our obligation as a government to assist the individuals affected by the disaster. However, it is also the duty of the government to ensure the well-being of the livestock impacted by the deluge. Guidelines have been issued to the Animal Husbandry Department to promptly respond in order to prevent the spread of diseases post-floods. Flood-affected areas are being closely monitored.

"Our goal now is to gather information from the field on a consistent basis and strive for improved collaboration among the relevant agencies to ensure prompt and effective rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts," Rai added. This is to guarantee that the people living in these flood relief camps, as well as their cattle, do not face any difficulties."