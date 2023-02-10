Animal Welfare Board Of India Withdraw Appeal To Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'

On Friday, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) said that it has withdrawn the call to observe February 14 as "Cow Hug Day," in accordance with instructions from the government and in the face of intense backlash on social media.

The plea has been withdrawn just one day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala stated that it would be beneficial if people reacted favourably to the board's call to observe February 14 as "Cow Hug Day."

In a note published on the board's website, secretary S K Dutta explained that the Animal Welfare Board of India's application for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on February 14, 2023, stands withdrawn as instructed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary, and Dairy.

The AWBI made its first-ever plea to the nation's cow lovers to observe "Cow Hug Day." The board had earlier stated that the plea was being made because the development of western culture has brought the vedic traditions to the "verge of extinction."

Parshottam Rupala, the minister of fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying, stated on Thursday that it would be a qarm feeling if individuals reacted favourably to the AWBI's request that February 14 be observed as "Cow Hug Day." Rupala had previously stated that not much should be inferred from the decision to use February 14 for this objective.

Meanwhile, the board, created in 1962 in accordance with Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, offers grants to organisations that promote animal welfare and offers the Center advice on related matters. It serves as a statutory advisory body on laws pertaining to animal welfare and advances that cause throughout the nation.