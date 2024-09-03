Live
Just In
Another Low Pressure System Expected in Bay of Bengal by September 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding the formation of another low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to develop by September 5. Meteorological officials have alerted residents of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana about the potential impact of this weather phenomenon in the coming days.
According to the IMD, the low-pressure area is likely to continue along a surface trough extending from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan down to Telangana. As a result, the region can anticipate heavy rainfall, particularly in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, due to the impending system.
Residents are advised to remain vigilant as the weather department monitors the situation closely, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.