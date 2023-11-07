Live
- Hyderabad: Two injured in gas pipeline leakage
- Tirupati: Importance of materials science underlined
- Identify all channels involved in illegal drug smuggling: DSEO
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on November 7, 2023
- Tirupati: Demolition of Parveta Mandapam snowballs into a controversy
- Will adopt Vemulawada if BRS candidate wins: KTR
- NGT orders NHAI to conduct EIA to minimise loss of Chevella Banyans
- Andhra Pradesh: Second tranche of Rythu Bharosa funds to be released today
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on November 7, 2023
- 2.53 lakh patients visited Suraksha camps: Collector
Another quake rocks Nepal
Kathmandu: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday struck Jajarkot and surrounding areas in western Nepal, where a strong tremor on Friday killed 153...
Kathmandu: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday struck Jajarkot and surrounding areas in western Nepal, where a strong tremor on Friday killed 153 people.
There was no immediate report of any casualties or damage. Jajarkot and surrounding areas were again hit by a major earthquake at 4:31 pm(local time), according to the National Seismological Center. The intensity of the earthquake was measured at 5.8 and its epicentre was at Ramidanda of Jajarkot, it said.
