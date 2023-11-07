Another quake rocks Nepal

Kathmandu: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday struck Jajarkot and surrounding areas in western Nepal, where a strong tremor on Friday killed 153 people.



There was no immediate report of any casualties or damage. Jajarkot and surrounding areas were again hit by a major earthquake at 4:31 pm(local time), according to the National Seismological Center. The intensity of the earthquake was measured at 5.8 and its epicentre was at Ramidanda of Jajarkot, it said.