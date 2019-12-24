Anti-CAA protests are more important than Dabangg 3 success: Sonakshi Sinha

The Actor Sonakshi Sinha while speaking about her latest Bollywood film "Dabangg 3" starring alongside Salman Khan, had said that though she is happy with the commercial success of the film, for her the protests being carried out by people against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was more important to her.

As per sources, "Dabangg 3", which took over the theatres last Friday, had received reviews from critics and audience, but the Salman Khan-starrer managed to earn Rs 80 crore at the box office.

On Saturday evening at an event, when asked about the release of her film, amidst the protests that are being held against the criticized controversial citizenship law, "I think people know what is more important and I am honestly happy about that. The entire country has come together and protested against it (CAA). It is definitely more important than a film," Sonakshi Sinha said.

The actor highlighted that the right to protest can not be taken away. "I am very proud of the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with the people," she said.

Sonakshi believes reacting to an issue is a matter of personal choice, and according to her A-list stars don't express their points of view on such contentious acts because the entire focus shifts on the celebrities when they become part of the protests. "If people understand that they (celebrities) have come as part of the crowd, then definitely people would have come, but this doesn't happen. And it becomes inconvenient for those who are present there, so maybe that's why not many (celebrities) come. If it was made to be like they are also part of the crowd, then I would also love to be there," Sonakshi said.

Voices of various Bollywood celebrities had their disappointment regarding the amended Citizenship Act. However, Sonakshi was among the many names from the fraternity, as she took the issue to social media by reacting towards the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against the Act.