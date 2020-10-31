Anti-ship missile hits target with precise accuracy

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Friday fired an anti-ship missile from its Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal. The missile hit the target at max range with precise accuracy. The targeted ship was severely damaged and in flames. The drill reflected its combat readiness in the strategic sea lanes around India, officials said.

"Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames," the Navy tweeted.

Last week, the Navy released a video of an anti-ship missile destroying a sinking ship with "deadly accuracy" somewhere in the Arabian Sea.

The missile was fired by frontline corvette INS Prabal as part of a mega drill involving aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and a number of warships, attack helicopters, aircraft and other assets of the Navy.

The Indian Navy has significantly increased its deployment in the Indian Ocean Region in an attempt to send across a message to China in the wake of escalation in tension between the two countries over the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.