Anurag Thakur hails BJP's Delhi victory, taunts Kejriwal over 'false guarantees'

Lucknow: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday asserted that the people of Delhi have embraced the "Modi ki guarantee" while rejecting the "false guarantees" of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP was reduced to 22, marking the end of its decade-long rule in the national capital. The result signals a shift in voter sentiment, where governance and infrastructure priorities took precedence over welfare schemes.

Expressing gratitude to the electorate, Thakur told IANS, "I thank the people of Delhi for choosing the BJP, accepting 'Modi ki guarantee,' and rejecting Kejriwal's false promises. The people have made it clear that Kejriwal will not return to power in Delhi."

Taking a dig at the AAP chief, Thakur quipped that Kejriwal should now prepare for jail, referencing his remark that people's mandate could mean his imprisonment.

"The people of Delhi know that 'Modi hai to mumkin hai.' They have voted against deceit and misgovernance, reinforcing that 'Modi ki guarantee' is everything," he added.

In a sharp critique of Kejriwal's political journey, Thakur remarked, "His politics began by using Anna Hazare's face, only to sideline him later. He formed a party and expelled its founding members. After forming the government, he removed his own ministers."

"He had to name Atishi as the Chief Ministerial face but later tried to sideline her during the campaign. In his attempt to remove others, Kejriwal has ultimately failed himself," he added.

The BJP also secured a victory in the Milkipur by-polls, where its candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan defeated Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by over 60,000 votes.

Commenting on the win, Thakur remarked, "Some people who once ordered firing on Ram devotees are now trying to portray themselves as the kings of Ayodhya. The people have now made it clear who the real king of Ayodhya is."