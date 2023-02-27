Anurag Thakur hits out at Rahul over China donations

Hyderabad: Launching a verbal broadside on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday demanded to know why the AICC leader is not speaking about donations that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had allegedly received from China.

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during CBI's grilling of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

"Rahul Gandhi always speaks about the country (China) from which the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted donations. Till now there was no answer on the Chinese donations accepted by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation nor what he was doing with Chinese officials when China was trying to encroach," Thakur said. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi insulted Indian defence forces when they are giving a befitting reply to Chinese encroachment. "You and your party and supporters raised doubts on surgical strikes and tried to demoralise our soldiers. The Congress never gave up showing our defence forces in poor light," he alleged.