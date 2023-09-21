Army installs National Flag at War Memorial in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: The Army in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India, on Thursday installed a 70 ft high National Flag at Ajote War Memorial to honour the fallen heroes of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Flag was dedicated to the people of Poonch by Brig Rajesh Bisht, Commander 93 Infantry Brigade.

"The event witnessed the participation of CRPF and JKP along with the soldiers of Indian Army paying honours as the flag was hoisted while the National Anthem was being sung in melodious voice by the students of three local schools from the Poonch District," the Army said in a statement..

"The event was also attended by large number of veterans and ex-servicemen. The hoisting of National Flag near LoC at Ajote is of great significance for the people of Poonch as every resident identifies himself with this nation and Indian Army and will exhort every individual of this district for the feeling of One Nation."

The Army thanked Flag Foundation of India for their relentless support during the entire process of installation as the place for installation was apparently difficult from the logistics aspects.