Army pays tribute to 2 soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar: The Army on Sunday paid tribute to Sepoys Chavan Romit Tanaji and Santosh Yadav, who were killed during a gunfight with terrorists at Chreymarg in South Kashmir's Shopian District.

A hardcore terrorist was neutralised in the gunfight, which happened in the early hours of Saturday in the Tsermarg Village of Shopian District, where a joint operation had been launched by the security forces.

During the encounter, the two bravehearts ensured zero collateral damage to the civilian lives and property.

The 14-hour long operation was pursued on specific human intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Awaneera and Tsermarg.

As the Security Forces closed in towards the suspected house, heavy automatic fire was drawn from the house endangering the civilians present around the house. Taking swift evasive action, the forces evacuated the civilians, including women and children to a safe location and eliminated the hiding terrorist.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers.

"Two gallant soldiers, Sep Santosh Yadav and Sep Romit Chavan hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively, in an act of exemplary bravery, sustained injuries in the initial gunfight and later succumbed to their injuries. These heroes laid down their lives for the Nation in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, while saving the civilian brethren," the Army said.

Sepoy Chavan Romit Tanaji, was 23 years old and had joined the Army in 2017. He belonged to Village Lokmanya Nagar of Thane District in Maharashtra and is survived by his mother.

Sepoy Santosh Yadav was 28 years old and had joined the Army in 2015. He belonged to Village Tadva of Rudrapura Tehsil, Deoria District in Uttar Pradesh. The Braveheart is survived by his wife.

"The mortal remains of Sep Chavan Romit Tanaji and Sep Santosh Yadav will be taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being," the Army said.