Arun Govil Rebuts "Outsider" Label Ahead Of Lok Sabha Debut In Meerut
- Arun Govil, famed for his portrayal of Lord Ram in "Ramayan," refutes claims of being an outsider in the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency, citing his deep local roots.
- Making his electoral debut, Govil urges voter participation while gearing up for a significant electoral battle against Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha seat from Meerut, Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the beloved television series "Ramayan" during the 1980s, addressed claims of being labeled an outsider in the constituency. Govil, who is venturing into electoral politics for the first time, countered such assertions by emphasizing his deep roots in the area.
Rejecting the notion of being an outsider, Govil pointed to his upbringing and education in Meerut, questioning the criteria used to define outsiders. He highlighted the migration of local youth abroad and queried whether they too would be labeled outsiders. Emphasizing his local ties, Govil urged voters to participate actively in the electoral process, considering it both a civic duty and a fundamental right.
Meanwhile, the electoral battle in Meerut, a focal point in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, pits Govil against Sunita Verma, the Dalit candidate fielded by the Samajwadi Party. Govil, aged 66, entered the political arena as a BJP candidate in 2021, replacing the incumbent three-time MP Rajendra Agarwal. He has lauded Prime Minister Modi's governance and the transformative policies of the government.