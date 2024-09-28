Live
Arun Sarangi OPSC Chairman
Bhubaneswar: Former acting DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi was appointed the Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday, according to a notification.Sarangi, an IPS officer of the 1990 batch, was Special DGP (Training) and Director of Biiu Patnaik State Police Academy in his last assignment.
“The Governor of Odisha has been pleased to appoint Arun Kumar Sarangi, IPS, Special Director General of Police (Training) and Director, Biiu Patnaik State Police Academy, Odisha as Chairman, Odisha Public Service Commission for a term of six years from the date he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of sixty-two years. whichever is earlier,” the notification said.
It also said that the conditions of Sarangi’s service as the Chairman of OPSC will be regulated in accordance with the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952. He was made the acting DGP on December 31, 2023, and held the post till YB Khurania was appointed on August 16.