Arunachal Pradesh logs 126 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 126 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 52,760, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 260, as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 26, followed by West Kameng (17), Dibang Valley (15), Lower Subansiri (13), Lower Dibang Valley (9) and six each from West Siang and Tawang, the official said.

Fresh cases each were also reported from Papumpare, Lower Siang, Pakke Kessang, Lohit, East Siang, Upper Siang, Tirap, Namsai, Kamle, Anjaw, Kra Daadi, Siang and Upper Subansiri districts, the SSO said. Of the fresh cases, 117 were detected through rapid antigen test, 4 through RT-PCR and 5 through TrueNAT method, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,112 active COVID-19 cases, while 51,388 people have recovered from the disease, including 164 patients on Friday, Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 97.40 per cent while the active percentage stands at 2.11 and the positivity rate at 3.75 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 240, followed by Lower Subansiri (110), West Kameng (107), Papumpare (83) and Upper Siang with 81 cases. Altogether, 10,47,648 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,355 on Friday, Jampa said. Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 10,62,840 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.