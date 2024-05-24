Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP Succession War: Predicts Amit Shah As Modi's Successor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday that a "succession war" is underway within the BJP, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paving the way for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to succeed him.

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV's Preeti Choudhry, Kejriwal referenced statements made by Amit Shah in 2019, wherein Shah purportedly announced plans to retire all leaders aged 75 and above. Kejriwal asserted that Modi himself implemented this rule in 2014, emphasizing the promotion of younger leaders. He pointed out the retirement of senior BJP figures like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Sumitra Mahajan as evidence of this policy.

Kejriwal claimed that an internal power struggle within the BJP has led to the sidelining of several leaders by Modi, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, and Dr. Raman Singh, with rumors suggesting that even Yogi Adityanath may face a similar fate.

Since his release on interim bail from Tihar Jail, Kejriwal has consistently maintained his belief that Modi intends to anoint Amit Shah as his successor on September 17, 2025, Modi's 75th birthday.

However, the BJP has refuted Kejriwal's allegations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that Narendra Modi will continue as Prime Minister for a third term.