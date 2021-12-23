Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha expresses grief over Ludhiana Bomb Blast

New Delhi: An explosion took place on Thursday afternoon in the second floor of Ludhiana's old court complex. The explosion in the court premises was so strong that the surrounding houses were also shaken. After this people came out in panic. Two persons have died in this loud explosion. The body is badly mutilated. About 6 people have been seriously injured. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The police have sealed the entire area as a precaution.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reacted on knowing about this matter. Tweeting on his internet media account, he has written that first sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. 3 crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed. We have to hold each other's hands. Saddened to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.



On the other hand, Raghav Chadha also expressed his reaction. He wrote that deeply saddened by the news of the blast in the Ludhiana Court Complex.Incidents of sacrilege and now a bomb blast point to a deeper conspiracy to disturb the electoral atmosphere in Punjab. At the same time, under the leadership of CM Channi, the law and order of the state was a complete failure. Praying for peace and harmony of Punjab. The matter of getting this incident investigated by NIA is coming to the fore. All the leaders are linking this incident with the Punjab elections. They say that this is being done to spread disorder and unrest in the assembly elections. The government has to pay attention to these things.

Deeply saddened by the news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Incidents of sacrilege and now a bomb blast indicates to a deep rooted conspiracy to disturb poll bound Punjab. Also complete failure of state's law & order under CM Channi. Praying for peace & harmony of Punjab. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 23, 2021







