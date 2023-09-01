Arvind Kejriwal criticizes BJP government post-India meeting.

New Delhi : The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) on Friday gathered for the second day in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Following that, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor, addressed the public and fiercely attacked the Modi government during a press conference. According to Kejriwal, the present government is the most corrupt in the history of independent India.

He added that the INDIA Alliance is a coalition of 140 crore Indians, not merely a coalition of a few parties. A significant number of people have gathered from all around the country. These individuals are banding together to create India.



Without naming Adani, he further said that today, we are very saddened to learn that the Modi government is the most corrupt government in independent India and is working for one man. Foreign publications are reporting on their front pages that the Modi government is working for one man. That one individual is transferring money from India to other countries, and the government is assisting him.

He went on to say that news about what is good happening in India should be published overseas so that our country's name can progress. However, today's youth in India are seeking work even after getting their degrees. They are unemployed. When they go to the government, they discover that the entire government is working for only one guy and is corrupt.



While criticizing the Modi government on inflation, Kejriwal stated, "Today, families in our country are unable to meet their expenses because income remains constant while expenses increase. When we ask the government for this, they do not respond because they are busy helping one man. This is the most arrogant government in history. These individuals have begun to think of themselves as greater than God. The person who begins to see himself as a deity will likewise fall rapidly.



In addition, Kejriwal said that despite persistent attempts to create such 'cracks' in the opposition coalition, there is no infighting among the parties that have joined the opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Coalition). He further said, "Many big forces are going to be used to break this grand alliance." In the coming days, an attempt will be made to show who has fought with whom. I have attended the last three meetings, so I can say with confidence that no one is fighting with anyone. Everyone is supporting each other with love and respect. No one came for the post. All have come to save this country of 140 crore people and have come to take the country to progress.

