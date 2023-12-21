Arvind Kejriwal Denounces 'Illegal' ED Summons As Politically Motivated, Stresses Transparency Amidst Money Laundering Probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, vehemently criticized the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), characterizing it as both "illegal" and "politically motivated." In asserting his commitment to transparency, Kejriwal expressed his willingness to cooperate with any legal summons but contended that the ED's current summons, much like its predecessors, should be withdrawn. The ED had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the money laundering case related to the now-discarded excise policy.



This incident marked the second time that the Enforcement Directorate had called upon Kejriwal, with the previous summons issued on November 2. Notably, in the same case, prominent AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, had already been arrested. Furthermore, Kejriwal had previously faced questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding an alleged liquor scam in April.

Delving into the context of the excise policy for 2021-22, implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi from November 17, 2021, the policy aimed to privatize liquor vends through an open bidding process. The city was divided into 32 zones, each containing a maximum of 27 vends, and bidding was conducted zone-wise, departing from the individual licensing system. The objective was to increase government revenues, enhance customer experience, and eliminate the influence of the liquor mafia and black marketing.

However, the policy faced significant opposition from various sectors, including civil society, religious groups, educational institutions, parents' bodies, and the political opposition. Its implementation amidst the deadly Delta wave of the Covid-19 pandemic added to the controversy. Eventually, due to mounting criticism and allegations, the Delhi government was compelled to roll back the new excise regime and revert to the old liquor policy in July of the following year.

A subsequent controversy arose, suggesting that the excise policy of 2021-22, under Kejriwal's government, had been misused to provide undue financial benefits to liquor licensees even after tenders had been awarded. This purportedly resulted in substantial losses to the exchequer. A report by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, dated July 8, 2022, indicated prima facie violations of various acts and rules, further complicating the backdrop of the ongoing investigations.