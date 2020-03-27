Arvind Kejriwal On Lockdown: Delhi Govt To Feed 4 Lakh Poor From Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the media on Friday that as of now 20,000 people a day in 200 night shelters or 'rein baseras' were being fed and taken care of. However, reports from the ground stated that this is not enough. Arvind Kejriwal announced that starting today lunch and dinner would be provided to the 2 lakh poor and stranded in 325 schools from today. The Delhi Chief Minister announced that this would be upped to cover 4 lakh people from tomorrow.

The Delhi chief Minister thanked various organisations including ISKCON, Radhaswamy Satsang and several Gurudwaras in Delhi for their sterling role in this time of a national crisis. Kejriwal told media persons that in this process of providing food to the poor, social distancing was being maintained.

The Delhi Chief Minister revealed that he had also asked all MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to help the poor and the needy with their efforts.

Arvind Kejriwal people from various states who were living in Delhi would be taken care of by the state government. He told media persons that he had received calls from several chief ministers including the chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren. Kejriwal reassured Soren and other chief ministers that all those living in Delhi would be taken care of by his government.

The Delhi chief Minister announced that the AAP government had formed a team of five doctors to tackle the COVID19 crisis in three different scenarios—with 100, 500 and 1000 cases per day. This includes hospitals ICU facilities, ventilators, ambulances, doctors, nurses and all other aspects of healthcare in various scenarios, he said.