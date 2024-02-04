Arvind Kejriwal Rejects Allegations Of BJP Forcing Him To Join, Amid MLA Poaching Probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dismissed claims on Sunday that he is being coerced into joining the BJP, asserting his firm stance against such pressures. The statement emerged during an investigation into allegations of MLA poaching by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



Addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a school in Rohini, Delhi, Kejriwal stated, "They can hatch any conspiracy against us; I am also firm. I am not going to bend. They are asking me to join BJP, then they are going to leave me alone. But I said that I will never go to BJP, I will never join BJP, not at all."

During his speech, Kejriwal also accused the BJP-led Centre of allocating only 4% of the national budget to schools and hospitals, in contrast to the Delhi government's commitment of 40% each year. He highlighted the incarceration of his AAP colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, attributing it to their efforts in improving school infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

Kejriwal rallied support, claiming that various agencies are targeting them, but the conspiracies couldn't deter their commitment to development. He concluded by urging people to shower him with love and blessings.

These remarks from Kejriwal followed the Delhi Police's visit to AAP Minister Atishi's residence on Sunday, aiming to serve her notice in connection with the MLA poaching claims. Atishi, not being at home, had the notice received by her Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Kejriwal himself was served notice on Saturday, marking the culmination of a five-hour drama, requiring him to respond within three days to the probe into the poaching allegations. The police seek his cooperation in revealing the names of AAP MLAs allegedly approached by the BJP.